Tips For Hooded Eyes

You know you have a hooded eye if you don’t have much eyelid showing or your upper eyelid droops over your crease. The key with makeup for this eye shape is carefully placement of shadow. Renee Hitt with Merle Norman tells us all the ways we can do our eye makeup and tips for applying eye shadow on hooded eyes. Make an appointment for a personal consultation with one of their certified Beauty Consultants. They will help you map out the best eye shadow look for you.

