Tips For Happy Dogs

As spring approaches and we look forward to warmer weather, it’s time to start thinking about plans for our yards and our dogs that love them! A safe yard will go far to keep dogs active and happy, however traditional or buried wire fences are costly, require maintenance, and come with size restrictions.

It’s pretty simple - more time off-leash means more exercise for dogs, and more exercise for dogs means happier, healthier dogs.

Today the inventor of wireless GPS pet fencing - SpotOn GPS Co-Founder and Vice President of Engineering, Sung Vivathana - will discuss why GPS fencing is the most flexible, reliable and convenient pet containment solution for dog owners. He’ll also talk about brand-new technological advancements and how they are leading to dogs spending more outdoors than ever before which can improve the life and happiness of you and your dog.