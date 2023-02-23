Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Tips For Happy Dogs

SpotOn GPS Fence
As spring approaches and we look forward to warmer weather, it’s time to start thinking about plans for our yards and our dogs that love them! A safe yard will go far to keep dogs active and happy, however traditional or buried wire fences are costly, require maintenance, and come with size restrictions. It’s pretty simple - more time off-leash means more exercise for dogs, and more exercise for dogs means happier, healthier dogs. Today the inventor of wireless GPS pet fencing - SpotOn GPS Co-Founder and Vice President of Engineering, Sung Vivathana - will discuss why GPS fencing is the most flexible, reliable and convenient pet containment solution for dog owners. He’ll also talk about brand-new technological advancements and how they are leading to dogs spending more outdoors than ever before which can improve the life and happiness of you and your dog.
Posted at 10:27 AM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 11:27:10-05

As spring approaches and we look forward to warmer weather, it’s time to start thinking about plans for our yards and our dogs that love them! A safe yard will go far to keep dogs active and happy, however traditional or buried wire fences are costly, require maintenance, and come with size restrictions.

It’s pretty simple - more time off-leash means more exercise for dogs, and more exercise for dogs means happier, healthier dogs.

Today the inventor of wireless GPS pet fencing - SpotOn GPS Co-Founder and Vice President of Engineering, Sung Vivathana - will discuss why GPS fencing is the most flexible, reliable and convenient pet containment solution for dog owners. He’ll also talk about brand-new technological advancements and how they are leading to dogs spending more outdoors than ever before which can improve the life and happiness of you and your dog.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes