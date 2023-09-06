Tips for conserving water!

Today we have conservation biologist, Julia Robson here to talk about water conservation. Monday, September 18 is World Water Monitoring Day, an international outreach effort that builds public awareness and involvement in protecting water resources around the world! One thing that citizens can do is adopt a drain! By adopting a drain, you can clean off debris after rainstorms to protect your local rivers. Join Waukesha County Parks to learn more about how you can celebrate by helping to prevent water pollution at home and in your community. Visit www.WaukeshaCounty.gov/CitizenScience.