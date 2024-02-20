Tips for Beating Those Winter Doldrums

Milwaukee winters can be dreary and very long. At times, we can go weeks without even seeing the sun! This causes many people to get depressed or suffer from the "winter doldrums". The medical name for a more severe case of this is Season Affective Disorder or SAD. Patty Cadorin is the Founder of A Senior Moment, and joins us today to share some tips for all ages on how to overcome the "winter doldrums". While this information applies to all ages, a lot of seniors live alone and are more prone to feeling depressed and isolated during this time of year.

