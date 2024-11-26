Tips For an Easy Thanksgiving with Your Furry Friends

Thanksgiving is here and when it comes to all that delicious food, here are some thing pet owners should keep in mind.

Table scraps may taste good, but they can cause stomach issues for your pet, so if you can't resist sharing, stick to plain items like boneless turkey without skin, mashed potatoes, or steamed veggies.

Never give your pet a turkey bone to chew on, the bones can splinter or break apart and cause choking or damage to internal organs.

Stacy Oatman and Biscuit are here with even more tips for keeping your pet safe and healthy this Thanksgiving.

For more information visit Home | Wisconsin Humane Society