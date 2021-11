All charcuterie boards are not created equal, and an impressive – or not so impressive – board can set the tone for any gathering. From kid-friendly platters to small spreads with friends and epic News Year's Eve boards, you'll want to choose your cheese wisely. Head Cheese Grader, Mark Pitts-Tucker from Cathedral City Cheese, the UK's #1 cheddar cheese, shares his tips for building the best charcuterie board.

To find out where you can buy Cathedral City Cheeses, visit cathedralcitycheddar.com