Tips for a Pawsatively Perfect Holiday Season

Tis the season for joy and chaos, and our pets aren't immune to all the craziness that comes along with the holidays. HAWS is here with some helpful hints for keeping your pets safe, happy, and healthy while you celebrate this month.

While people are coming in and out of your house this season, make sure to give your pets a break from people as they need it. Have a safe space in your home for your pet to retreat to if they are in need of some quiet time.

While everyone is enjoying their holiday meals, it's best to keep your pet on their typical diet, avoiding overdoing the treats. Watch out for common dangers and toxins in alcohol, chocolate, raisins/nuts, onions, yeast dough and poultry bones.

Decorations may keep the house festive, but be sure to keep an eye on your pet to make sure they are safe around them. Watch out for wires and cords your pet might chew, wagging tails in open flames, and make sure they don't swallow any eye catching items like glass ornaments or holiday plants.

HAWS is a great resource, during the holidays and beyond. They are even holding 1-Day Seminars to help you and your pet. the December 14th seminar is all about canine body language and decoding your dogs signals, and December 21st will teach you tools and techniques that will help your furry friend thrive and grow into a happy, well behaved companion! For more information visit Events Calendar – HAWS