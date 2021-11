The real estate market is booming in America! Nearly 9 out of every 10 homes sold in September 2021 were on the market for less than a month. The first Vice President of the National Association of Realtors, Tracey Casper joins us from San Diego at the 2021 REALTORS Conference & Expo to share expert insights for the current and future real estate market!

