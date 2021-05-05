Watch
Tips and Tricks for Redirection with Your Children

with Penfield Children’s Center
Posted at 10:42 AM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 11:42:17-04

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Penfield Children’s Center wants to help infants and children reach their full potential. Penfield has partnered with Kohl’s for the Kohl’s Building Blocks program, which provides comprehensive educational and developmental services for children. Penfield’s Courtney Clark joins us today to share the best redirection strategies for children of all abilities.

For more tips and tricks for implementing redirection with your children, visit the Kohl’s Building Blocks web site at PenfieldBuildingBlocks.org.

