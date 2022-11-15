Tinker the Miniature Horse!

Tinker is a miniature horse who serves as a Salvation Army bell ringer and helps this charitable cause all through the holiday season. He's a 23-year-old miniature horse who has been serving the Salvation Army for 12 years. Tinker is remarkable because of how tolerant he is with kids, adults, dogs and other animals. Carol Takacs joins us along with Tinker and two adorable dogs.

Tinker's next visit is Saturday, November 19th as a Salvation Army Bell Ringer at the Holiday Craft Fair at the Fairgrounds in West Bend.

Pet Project is sponsored by Fleet Farm. Get the Guaranteed Lowest Prices on dog and cat food at Fleet Farm!

www.fleetfarm.com/category/pets-wild-bird/_/N-2832316490

