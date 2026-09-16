Tingling, Burning, Numbness? Understanding Diabetic Nerve Pain

Millions of people living with diabetes may also experience diabetic nerve pain, a condition that can cause tingling, numbness, burning sensations, and discomfort in the feet and legs. Dr. Evan Norum, founder of Advantage Neuropathy and board-certified in neuropathy, explains how diabetic nerve pain is closely related to peripheral neuropathy and why early intervention is important. He shares how advanced, FDA-cleared treatment options may help address the underlying causes of neuropathy rather than simply masking symptoms. Viewers will learn about available therapies, whether nerve damage can be improved, and what steps they can take if they are struggling with chronic nerve pain. The conversation offers hope for those seeking alternatives and a path toward improved quality of life.

Learn about treatment options and neuropathy relief at Advantage Neuropathy.