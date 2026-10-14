Tim's Treat: Join Tim and Molly at Jumbo's Frozen Custard

Tim’s Treat is a monthly Bank Five Nine initiative where President and CEO Tim Schneider surprises a local business or nonprofit in southeastern Wisconsin with random acts of kindness. Each month, Tim visits a surprise location to cover tabs, hand out gift cards, or provide complimentary items for community members. Past treats have included coffee, lunch, and even free memberships.

This month Tim and Molly went to Jumbo's Frozen Custard in West Bend to treat the community members to lunch!

Visit bankfivenine.com for more!