Time To Try Infrared Saunas

Perspire Sauna Studio offers 10 private infrared saunas in private suites. The centrally located Brookfield studio offers state-of-the-art infrared saunas that combine infrared heat, medical grade chromotherapy, and intense red light therapy. Each customized 40 minute session offers the benefits of cellular detoxification, enhanced immunity, joint and muscle pain relief, improved sleep, clearer skin, and increased blood circulation.

The concierge level guest experience includes plush towels, pristine clean environment, and our expert team will assist in customizing your individualized sauna experience from the

temperature, color light settings, and entertainment options such as Netflix and Hulu.

Morning Blend correspondent Stephanie Brown takes us on a tour of this unique spot that is designed to improve your health. She visits with Jessica Kurz and Rebecca Leunig who explains the benefits of Infrared!

Right now enjoy a $20 Introductory sessions They also have gift cards available for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, and every day!

Perspire Sauna Studio Brookfield

15455 W Bluemound Rd #230

Brookfield, WI, 53055

262.333.2188

