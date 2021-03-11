Time to Scrub!

Facial scrubs are one of the easiest, most efficient ways to exfoliate. Merle Norman introduces a new generation of facial scrub that utilizes two of the most innovative ingredients available in skincare today: Bamboo Charcoal and Volcanic sand.

Beth Frost from Merle Norman joins us to explain these great scrubs.

This new scrub has Bamboo Charcoal which is one of the most absorbent forms of charcoal available. The porous structure of bamboo charcoal provides tiny holes to absorb toxins, bacteria and harmful particles from the skin. Volcanic Sand powder is a fine, natural scrub that refines skins’ texture and excess oil. It also has anti-inflammatory benefits which makes it ideal for soothing inflamed skin.

Right now, you can receive a one month supply of the new scrub, our dry oil serum, a foundation primer with sun protection and finishing powder FREE with the purchase of two or more Merle Norman products.

Merle Norman invites you in for a personalized skincare lesson where you will find a clean, safe environment to relax in while you learn all about the best skincare products for your skin.

