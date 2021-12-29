Watch
Time To Revisit The Kindred Spirits Supper Club

with Local Author Amy E. Reichert
Posted at 10:13 AM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 11:13:52-05

The Kindred Spirits Supper Club is set in the Wisconsin Dells. The backdrop of the quirky place where the tradition of supper clubs is alive and well with both residents and tourists. This is a fabulous story by a beloved Wisconsin author about the power of love, connections and random acts of kindness. Visit Amy's website here and check out her other books!

