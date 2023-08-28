Time for Wagfest!

The Elmbrook Humane Society's 16th annual Wagfest will be taking place this year on September 9th at Mitchell Park in Brookfield. John Lersch and Beth Blackwood are here today to highlight the upcoming event. The festival is a great opportunity for people and pets to have fun and raise money for the shelter. The Elmbrook Humane Society wants to make the shelter a warm and welcoming place not just for the animals, but for the people too, with renovation plans including creating a large cat room, adding individual suites for dogs instead of kennels and moving smaller animals into quieter areas of the shelter. Wagfest will feature music, food, shopping, raffles and activities for dogs that will all be available from 11:00a.m. to 5:00p.m. For more information visit http://www.ebhs.org/wagfest or call 262- 782-9261.