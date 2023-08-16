Watch Now
Time For A Hot Tub!

Bachmanns Pools and Spa
MADACC is first and foremost a public safety organization. They currently rescue and assure safe, temporary shelter, basic veterinary and humane care for over 12,000 stray, unwanted, abandoned, mistreated and injured animals each year. MADACC also has a full adoption program for dogs, cats, and small animals that utilizes traditional adoption procedures or pre-select. Today Kate Hartlund, Community Engagement Coordinator, talks about the shelter being full. The Pet Project focuses on pets in need of adoption from local Southeastern Wisconsin shelters and rescues.. Each week The Morning Blend showcases a pet in need of a home. The Pet Project is proudly sponsored by Fleet Farm. Get the Guaranteed Lowest Prices on dog and cat food at Fleet Farm.
Today why a hot tub may be what you are missing. Fred Bachmann and Kiya Bachmann from Bachmanns Pools and Spa are here to tell us more about Hot Spring Hot Tubs! Right now if you mention "Morning Blend" you can receive up to $1000 off your NEW hot spring hot tub purchase. The Hot spring tubs are known for their energy efficiency.

They have two showrooms. They are in Brookfield and Madison. They would love for you to stop in and try their spas, you will not be disappointed. They encourage customers to do a test soak when purchasing a Hot tub. Come into the showroom and you will be greeted by one of the Wellness Consultants, they will guide you every step of the way!
Visit them in Brookfield
19355 West Bluemound Rd.
Brookfield, WI 53045
262-333-7727

