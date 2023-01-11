Time For a Green Home Checkup

A new year is a time to reset ourselves and our home. Analiese Smith is back from Waukesha County Parks and Land Use. She says now is a great time to do a home check-up for healthy and sustainable living all year round. Some of the things that need checked are radon, well test, and water softener tune up. Also look at reduce energy use, and do a home waste audit. Analiese will walks us through that today.