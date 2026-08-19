Tim Treats: Find out who Tim and Molly Treat at Crave

Tim’s Treat is a monthly Bank Five Nine initiative where President and CEO Tim Schneider surprises a local business or nonprofit in southeastern Wisconsin with random acts of kindness. Each month, Tim visits a surprise location to cover tabs, hand out gift cards, or provide complimentary items for community members. Past treats have included coffee, lunch, and even free memberships.

Check out this special offer! . For those who stop by the bar at CRAVE and mention "Bank Five Nine," they'll receive a Crave certificate valued at either $25 or $50 paid for by Bank Five Nine, while supplies last !

Visit bankfivenine.com for more