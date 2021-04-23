Tighten And Tone In Time For Summer

Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa want to help you plan for a summer with more interaction! Sculpt and tighten your body with great supplementation of workouts!

CoolSculpting is the most successful way to get rid of pockets of unwanted “pinchable” fat.

Over 8 million CoolSculpting treatments have been performed worldwide, as it is the most popular non-invasive fat reduction treatment.

Typical response is up to 50% of fat loss in a treated area with 2 rounds of treatment a few weeks apart.

Dr. Deborah Manjoney, the owner of Wisconsin Vein Center & Medispa can discuss CoolSculpting and EmSculpt. EmSculpt tones muscles and can help with fat loss as well. The developer of this non-invasive treatment has won multiple awards for its disruptive technology. EmSculpt uses HIFEM technology, (High Intensity Focused Electrical Mechanical) stimulation to cause muscle contraction that actually builds muscle thickness and increases muscle fibers. They have the hand-pieces that can treat abdomen, buttocks, arms and legs. You cannot get the same effect from any intensity of gym workout!

Find out more at the event below!

COOLSCULPTING EVENT MAY 12TH

Learn all about CoolSculpting® and EMSCULPT®treatments and meet the team of experts.

Choose from one of five sessions!

9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., & 5 p.m.

Call (262)236-5179 to Schedule!