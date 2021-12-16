Tiffany And Nora Collins Share The Buzz For December 16!

Tiffany is joined by singer/songwriter Nora Collins. Nora will join us live from Nashville. However, Nora is back playing local venues during the holidays. Here is where you can hear her.
DEC 22
Rocky & Taras Nut Haus @ 6:00 -9pm
Kaukauna, WI,
DEC 23
Off The Rails Bar and Grill @ 6:00-8pm
Watertown, WI,
DEC 26
Sunburst @ 4:00-7pm
Kewaskum
DEC 28
West Bend Moose Lodge @ 6:00-8pm
West Bend, WI,
DEC 29
Red, White and Brews @ 7:00-10pm
West Allis, WI,
