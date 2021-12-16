Tiffany And Nora Collins Share The Buzz For December 16!

Tiffany is joined by singer/songwriter Nora Collins. Nora will join us live from Nashville. However, Nora is back playing local venues during the holidays. Here is where you can hear her.

DEC 22

Rocky & Taras Nut Haus @ 6:00 -9pm

Kaukauna, WI,

DEC 23

Off The Rails Bar and Grill @ 6:00-8pm

Watertown, WI,

DEC 26

Sunburst @ 4:00-7pm

Kewaskum

DEC 28

West Bend Moose Lodge @ 6:00-8pm

West Bend, WI,

DEC 29

Red, White and Brews @ 7:00-10pm

West Allis, WI,

