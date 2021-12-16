Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Tiffany And Nora Collins Share The Buzz For December 16!

Posted at 11:54 AM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 12:54:40-05

Tiffany is joined by singer/songwriter Nora Collins. Nora will join us live from Nashville. However, Nora is back playing local venues during the holidays. Here is where you can hear her.
DEC 22
Rocky & Taras Nut Haus @ 6:00 -9pm
Kaukauna, WI,
DEC 23
Off The Rails Bar and Grill @ 6:00-8pm
Watertown, WI,
DEC 26
Sunburst @ 4:00-7pm
Kewaskum
DEC 28
West Bend Moose Lodge @ 6:00-8pm
West Bend, WI,
DEC 29
Red, White and Brews @ 7:00-10pm
West Allis, WI,

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019