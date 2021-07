Summer is officially back in Milwaukee! With the Milwaukee Bucks winning the NBA championship, there's plenty to celebrate. Join Molly Fay and Tiffany Ogle for a fun chat with go-to party planner David Caruso! They will discuss today's parade, the cancellation of the DNC last summer, and a recent wedding captured by Hunter Floyd.

Do you have a topic for their discussion? Email us at feedback@themorningblend.com.