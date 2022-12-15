Watch Now
Tiffany and Molly Share the Buzz for December 15th

Join Tiffany Ogle and Molly Fay for a fun chat! Do you have a topic for their discussion? Email us at feedback@themorningblend.com Today (Thurs) starts Shop Privy’s 10 Days of Christmas deals! Back by popular demand from last year, they're offering a different promotion each day for the 10 days leading up to Christmas. These will be the lowest prices of the year on best-selling items, all of which make great gifts! • Today’s deal is Buy One Get One Free hats, mittens and scarves! These are all priced at $24 normally, which means you get 2 for $24 today only! Tomorrow the deal will change • Friday’s deal is 25% off all candles • Saturday’s deal is 25% off our silky pajamas
Posted at 11:32 AM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-15 12:32:32-05

