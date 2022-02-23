Tiffany and Chris Kroeze Share the Buzz for February 23!

Today, we re-welcome singer, Chris Kroeze on the Morning Blend! Not only was Chris a contestant on The Voice but he is the runner-up of season 15. Despite his success on the show, Kroeze remains a small town boy at heart who loves the outdoors through and through. He still lives in Barron, Wisconsin with his wife and says he can't imagine raising his two children anywhere else.
Posted at 11:13 AM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 12:13:35-05
