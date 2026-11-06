Three Weeks into Medicare Enrollment: What Wisconsin Seniors Need to Know Now

Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period is well underway, and many seniors are discovering important changes to their coverage options for 2027. According to Nikki Johnson, Senior Advisor at FHK Insurance Services, some Medicare plans available in 2026 are no longer being offered next year, creating both challenges and new opportunities for beneficiaries. In many cases, those affected may have the chance to switch plans, including Medicare Advantage or Medicare Supplement options, without medical underwriting requirements.

Johnson also notes an increase in Medicare-related misinformation, particularly on social media, making it more important than ever for seniors to seek guidance from trusted professionals. As one of the area's largest independent agencies specializing in Medicare, FHK Insurance Services offers free, no-obligation reviews to help individuals compare coverage, prescription drug plans, and benefits such as dental, vision, and hearing care. With Medicare Annual Enrollment ending December 7, now is the time for beneficiaries to review their options and ensure they have the coverage that best fits their healthcare needs and budget. FHK's experienced advisors do the legwork at no additional cost, helping clients find peace of mind during enrollment season.