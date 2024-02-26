Three Ways to Determine if That Luxury Item is Worth the Money

Anne Lester is a retirement expert, author, media commentator, top-rated speaker and former Head of Retirement Solutions for JP Morgan Asset Management, where she worked almost 30 years. In 2020, Anne was recognized for her extraordinary lifetime contributions to American's economic security with the prestigious Ray Lillywhite Award. She is on a mission to help rising leaders retire on their time and target. A top-rated speaker, Lester addresses the under-45 crowd as well as professional audiences, including P&I, NAPA, Wharton, plus financial firms and their clients.

In her forthcoming book, Your Best Financial Life: Save Smart Now for the Future You Want (William Morrow, 2024), Lester provides actionable solutions for the unique challenges Millennials and Gen Z face while saving for their future. Drawing on her own personal experience, humor, latest research, and fresh case studies, Lester meets readers where they are and helps them understand their behaviors around money, balance saving with paying off debt and big life goals, and build a retirement stash.

You can find Anne's book, Your Best Financial Life: Save Smart Now for the Future You Want (William Morrow, 2024) on Amazon!