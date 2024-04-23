Three Talented Singer/Songwriters

Today we get a preview of an upcoming show that is a mix of talented musicians. It is a Writers In The Round type of show. Carmen Nickerson, Anne Heaton and Katie Dahl will all be performing.

Carmen released her debut studio album, ROOM TO GROW (November 2023). The Journal Sentinel (Piet Levy), placed in the top 15 albums of the year.

Anne balances performing, teaching & writing along with raising two daughters. Her latest release, TO THE LIGHT, comes with a book – a collection of songs and stories.

Katie has a new album(2023), SEVEN STONES, and also a musical(2024),

THE FISHERMAN’S DAUGHTER’S

You are invited to the show at Anodyne on Sunday, April 28th @ 5:30 pm

