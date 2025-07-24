Thomas Maltman’s Powerful New Novel

Author Thomas Maltman joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss the launch of his fourth novel, Ashes to Ashes, the creation of the novel, and an event tonight!

Ashes to Ashes moves between characters and perspectives, exploring the stories we tell about family, community, and our larger histories, blending elements of Norse saga with a fine-grained examination of rural Midwestern life at the start of the pandemic. A feat of narrative daring and luminous empathy, this is Thomas Maltman at his most inventive and compassionate.

Thomas Maltman will be hosting a reading of his novel at Boswell Books on July 24, 2025, at 6:30 pm.

