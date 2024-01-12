Thomas Fellows on MLK Jr. Day

MLK Jr. Day is on Monday, January 15th, and author Thomas Fellows is ready to share the importance behind this special day. As the mind behind 10 different books, Fellows has included Dr. Martin Luther Kind Jr. in several of them. His books are based around personal growth, so it makes sense why he would include such an inspirational figure in his works.

Fellow's books have helped so many people. To get your hands on Thomas Fellows' books, visit his website thfellows.com.