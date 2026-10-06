This Women's Health Event Might Have the Solutions for You

Reviv Lounge is hosting their Women's Health event Thursday, October 22nd. The event will be hosted by Reviv's OBGYN experienced nurses who will discuss non-surgical pelvic floor treatment solutions for you.

The event will offer discounted treatment plans and explain how the treatments will work for you. Limited seating is available so be sure to sign up soon to secure your spot. Or schedule a consultation and receive 10% off when mentioning "The Morning Blend".

For more information visit www.revivlounge.com.