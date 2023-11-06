This Veteran-Owned Company Can Help You Declutter your Space

Camo Crew Junk Removal is a Veteran owned, community-based junk removal service that takes pride in being kind, prompt, and removing customer's items without judgment and as efficiently as possible. Andy Weins, owner and Ken Oliver, President of Camo Crew Junk Removal are back just in time for Veteran's Day to discuss how their business can help others declutter a space. Supporting veterans remains a big part of Camo Crew Junk Removal's goals, both Ken and Andy served time in the military and want to give back to others who have too. Their team loads and unloads items by hand and donates and recycles items as often as we can to save them from landfills.

A huge part of Camo Crew's mission as is showing support towards veterans and a significant portion of employees that make up Camo Crew Junk Removal are veterans, too. Junk removal is a lot like what people do in the military.

· Both tackle important jobs that a lot of people might not want to do

· Like the military, Camo Crew puts service first

· Camo Crew employees work in small teams, just like we’re taught in the service

· You need to be tactical and focused

· The Camo Crew team truly feels they’re performing a service for people, businesses, our community – and the planet, to

Camo Crew Junk Removal always offers a 10% discount for veterans. For more information visit camocrewjunkremoval.com or call 414-420-2266.

