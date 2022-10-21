This Treatment Could Help Your Eyesight

STAAR Surgical Company is a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of implantable lenses and companion delivery systems for the eye. They are partnering with professional basketball player Max Strus to further its mission of bringing EVO Implantable Collamer Lenses to the millions of Americans who suffer from myopia or nearsightedness. EVO is different from other vision correction procedures like LASIK because it provides sharp, clear vision day and night while preserving the cornea if desired.