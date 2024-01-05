Watch Now
This Team Believes You Deserve to Look and Feel Amazing Every Day

Quintessa Wellness
Posted at 10:57 AM, Jan 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-05 11:57:28-05

Today we hear from Jessica Bahr the Wellness Director of Quintessa Aesthetic Center. Their highly qualified team of renowned plastic surgeons, clinicians, and aestheticians is here to provide you with a superior experience. Quintessa Aesthetic Centers are conveniently located in Delafield, Mequon, Sheboygan, Brookfield, and Middleton in Wisconsin and can accommodate any out-of-town clients.

Prepaid Package Benefits include:

  • 12 Weeks of Semaglutide
  • 6 Lipo B Vitamin Injections
  • 3 Weight loss IV’s
  • Full Access to Quintessa Nutrition App
  • 4 30-Minute Appointments with A Nutrition Specialist
  • Weekly Virtual Check-Ins
  • 3 Medical Appointments with Wellness Director
  • 3 Body Composition Assessments
  • Cost: $2,599 (Value: $3,381)
  • Dates: Purchase Jan 2nd - March 29th, 2024

Call to schedule a consultation at Quintessa Wellness! (262) 303-4876 or visit https://myquintessa.com/

