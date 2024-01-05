This Team Believes You Deserve to Look and Feel Amazing Every Day

Today we hear from Jessica Bahr the Wellness Director of Quintessa Aesthetic Center. Their highly qualified team of renowned plastic surgeons, clinicians, and aestheticians is here to provide you with a superior experience. Quintessa Aesthetic Centers are conveniently located in Delafield, Mequon, Sheboygan, Brookfield, and Middleton in Wisconsin and can accommodate any out-of-town clients.
Prepaid Package Benefits include:
- 12 Weeks of Semaglutide
- 6 Lipo B Vitamin Injections
- 3 Weight loss IV’s
- Full Access to Quintessa Nutrition App
- 4 30-Minute Appointments with A Nutrition Specialist
- Weekly Virtual Check-Ins
- 3 Medical Appointments with Wellness Director
- 3 Body Composition Assessments
- Cost: $2,599 (Value: $3,381)
- Dates: Purchase Jan 2nd - March 29th, 2024
Call to schedule a consultation at Quintessa Wellness! (262) 303-4876 or visit https://myquintessa.com/