This Restaurant Cooks with Fire! Plus, a New Winter Menu

Eldr+Rime is a Modern American restaurant in Wauwatosa that focuses on live fire cooking with influences from Scandinavian culture and they are gearing up for the upcoming holiday season with some delicious new items on the menu. Chef David Cook and Chef Jose Gonzalez, join us today to talk about everything Elder+Rime has to offer, from full dining for breakfast, lunch, dinner and brunch, and their Coffee marketplace and lively happy hour. Chef David Cook will be releasing his winter menu that feature the freshest of seafood and elevated dinner options.

Eldr+Rime accommodates guests for any and every occasion, whether that be for a regular Tuesday night or a wedding anniversary. There are many options for parties and events with private dining packages to host your holiday party at Eldr+Rime and Renaissance Hotel. Eldr+Rime offers two private dining rooms that are great for hosing your elevated holiday office party. The Renaissance Hotel also offers amazing event packages for the holidays that can cater to any group size.

For November, we will be hosting Thanksgiving Brunch on 11/23 from 10am-3pm. This includes thanksgiving favorites with elevated breakfast options. Happy hour is Monday-Friday featuring half priced oysters. Gift promotion starting 11/24 with $20 bonus gift card being given for every $100 purchased.

Stop on in visit them by Mayfair mall. Visit eldrandrime.com to book reservations and find information about everything mentioned.

The contact for all private party inquiries is Chantal Boncher, Director of Sales. She can be reached at dining@eldrandrime.com.

For Reservations call 414-867-9200

