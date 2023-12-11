This New Service Can Fix Unexpected Travel Issues!

The holiday season often brings unpredictable challenges — transportation delays, winter weather disruptions, cancellations, and unexpected layovers. Lindsay Schwimer says this holiday season is expected to be busier than ever. To help alleviate stress experienced by stranded travelers Sonesta International Hotels has launched a new service called “Travel SOS” or Sonesta Overnight Stay. Sonesta is ready to embrace the holiday season and provide exceptional services to those facing travel delays and cancellations.

Sleep-weary travelers in a jam can access Travel SOS through two convenient methods:

Dial to Book: Travelers can dial 1-844-STAY-SOS to reach the dedicated Travel SOS hot-line, which will swiftly identify availability at the nearest Sonesta hotel.

Click to Book: Travelers can also use the promo code STAYSOS to conveniently book a reservation online atsonesta.com/offers/stay-sos orredlion.com/offers/travel-sos

For more go to Sonesta.com/offers/stay-sos

