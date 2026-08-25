This Local Community Builder Celebrates Another Year of Kindness

Mr. Bob's Under the Bridge is inviting the community to its annual Another Year of Kindness Gala on September 26, 2026, at the Cedarburg Cultural Center. The event supports the nonprofit's mission of helping individuals and families experiencing homelessness and hardship throughout southeastern Wisconsin.

Since 2007, Mr. Bob's Under the Bridge has provided weekly outreach, distributing essential items and connecting people with resources such as emergency lodging, transportation, employment support, and housing assistance. Funds raised during the gala help sustain these programs while celebrating the volunteers, partners, and supporters who make the organization's work possible.

For tickets, sponsorship information, or to learn more, visit mrbobsunderthebridge.org