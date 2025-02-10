This Latest Book Reveals Some of Peoples Darkest Confessions

Today we chatted with author Carter Wilson about his latest thriller, Tell Me What You Did.

This is Carter's 10th stand-alone thriller that is B&N's Mystery book club pick for February and it's been getting rave reviews! Tell Me What You Did features a terrifying stranger who turns the tables on a true crime podcast host holding a dark secret and explores the depths of what it means to confess.

The book is also peppered with QR codes throughout where readers can uncover video evidence that will put chills down their spine!

His book is on-sale now and appearing at Boswell Books for a launch event on February 12 at 6:30pm! Sign

Wilson also hosts and runs The Unbound Writers Retreat [carterwilson.com]!