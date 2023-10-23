This is not an Ordinary Bingo Game!

This is not the bingo game you would expect, Ester Flonaze is not for the faint of heart! She will be hosting an adults only granny drag bingo night at Milwaukee Improv! Ester went from hosting bingo events at Real chili to hosting at Lakefront Brewery and State fair, being the first drag queen to ever perform there. Ester's character started out on YouTube and has ever since blossomed from there. She has been nominated for "Best of Milwaukee" and the Journal Sentinel's "2023 Choice Awards." Ester has also been recognized by Milwaukee as an LGBTQ+ leader and activist and always wanted to be a performer and do theater. Drag has been an outlet for Ester for a long time. Come play some bingo!

To get tickets visit improv.com/milwaukee!

October 25th at 7pm

Location: Milwaukee Improv

This event is for adults only!

