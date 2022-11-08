This Holiday Season, Give to Create a Compassionate Community!

Holiday shopping has arrived and HAWS has items you can give as gifts that will be meaningful not just to that special person in your life: a gift purchased through HAWS or a designated donation to HAWS will help animals in need, while also changing the lives of both people and pets. HAWS Director of Organizational Development, Maggie Tate-Techtmann, joins us to talk about creating a compassionate community. For more information, please visit hawspets.org/givingguide or call 262-542-8851