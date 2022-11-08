Watch Now
This Holiday Season, Give to Create a Compassionate Community!

Humane Animal Welfare Society
Holiday shopping has arrived and HAWS has items you can give as gifts that will be meaningful not just to that special person in your life: a gift purchased through HAWS or a designated donation to HAWS will help animals in need, while also changing the lives of both people and pets. HAWS Director of Organizational Development, Maggie Tate-Techtmann, joins us to talk about creating a compassionate community. For more information, please visit hawspets.org/givingguide or call 262-542-8851
Posted at 11:26 AM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 12:26:28-05

