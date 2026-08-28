This Everyday Seat Could Offer a New View of Your Health

What if checking important health indicators could happen without wearing, charging or remembering another device? Casana Care Inc CEO Olivia Lew introduces the Smart Seat, which replaces a standard toilet seat and passively captures information such as heart rate, blood oxygen, lower-body strength and elevated blood-pressure detection.

Up to five household members can use the seat and view their information through its companion app. Olivia Lew also explains installation, privacy features and how this technology may help families stay informed about an aging loved one’s health. Viewers can save $20 with code MB20 by calling 1-585-944-6549 or visiting CasanaCare.com