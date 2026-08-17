This Clinic will Take you from Back Pain to Mobility Gains

The stages of Neuropathy may be hard to navigate alone. We have Dr. Evan Norum, DC, BCN from Advantage Neuropathy in New Berlin giving guidance on how to maneuver chronic back pain. He is board certified in neuropathy and has knowledge in all things pain. For those of you suffering from back pain, this is for you. Join us as we discuss one of the most common and tolling pains, as well as treatment program options.

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Get started here: Advantage Neuropathy Program | 4-Step Restorative Care