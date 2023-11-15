This Animal Shelter is Turning into a Winter Wonderland!

Jessica Pillsbury, Event & Volunteer Coordinator and Joe Poczkalski, Communications Specialist join us from the Washington County Humane Society join us to tell us about their non-profit animal shelter with a large variety of programs and services. WCHS has partnered with Greater Good Charities to help dogs down South by flying them to WI, with the goal of finding them loving homes. Having these dogs fly into Wisconsin, gives these pets a higher chance of being adopted and finding their forever homes. Today we met Wade. A sweet male dog who recently was rescued from the south.

WCHS's biggest fundraiser of the year, the Festival of Trees is coming up! For one weekend, the shelter is transformed into a beautiful holiday winter wonderland! The decorated items are raffled off throughout the weekend and available for pick-up or delivery just in time for the holidays.

Saturday, December 2 from 10am – 7pm

Sunday, December 3 from 10am – 4pm

Attend Festival of Trees! Visit our shelter, adopt, volunteer, donate, educate. 3650 State Road 60, Slinger, WI 53086 – 262.677.4388 – wchspets.org.

The Pet Project focuses on pets in need of adoption from local Southeastern Wisconsin shelters. Each week The Morning Blend showcases a pet in need of a home.

