Thinking About Remodeling? Here's What to Know Before You Start

A successful remodel starts long before construction begins. Nick Obrochta, President and Owner of Bluejacket Builders, shares what homeowners should consider before taking the first step, from deciding whether they really need more square footage to making better use of the space they already have. He also breaks down common planning mistakes, often-overlooked areas of the home, remodeling trends with staying power and when homeowners should begin talking with a contractor if a 2027 renovation is on their wish list. Plus, visitors can take advantage of free admission from 1–5 p.m. on Sunday, October 11.

The NARI Milwaukee Fall Home & Remodeling Show brings local remodeling and home improvement professionals together October 9–11 at the Expo Center at Wisconsin State Fair Park. Homeowners can explore fresh ideas for kitchens, bathrooms, closets, garages, outdoor spaces and more, while this year’s immersive Hidden Potential showcase highlights creative ways to maximize storage, organization and everyday living spaces. Whether you’re planning a major renovation or simply looking for inspiration, it’s a chance to ask questions, compare options and discover new possibilities for your home. Adult tickets are $8 online or $10 at the door, with children 17 and younger admitted free.

To learn more or buy your tickets visit 2026 Fall Home & Remodeling Show.