Think Snakes Are Scary? These Wisconsin Reptiles Might Change Your Mind

Did you know Wisconsin is home to 36 species of reptiles? In honor of National Reptile Awareness Day on October 21, Retzer Nature Center is helping families discover the fascinating snakes, turtles, and lizards that call our state home.

Park Naturalist Chris Kavalauskas joins Morning Blend to debunk common myths, explain why reptiles are vital to healthy ecosystems, and share what to do when you encounter a snake or turtle in the wild. From garter snakes and foxsnakes to painted and snapping turtles, these often-misunderstood animals play important roles in controlling pests and supporting biodiversity.

Families can continue exploring Wisconsin’s wildlife through trails, educational programs, and hands-on learning opportunities at Retzer Nature Center. Learn more at Retzer Nature Center.