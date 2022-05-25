Things To Consider When Dealing With Inflation

Right now we're all experiencing the ongoing inflation. Matt Tilton with Centrust Bank talks about how business can cope with the rising prices and spikes in operating costs. Inflation affects both consumers and businesses across the board. It is also important to note that manufactures and sellers are likely to pass on the rising costs to consumers through higher retail prices. Today we'll discuss if businesses should consider taking out a loan to deal with inflation.

You can reach out directly to Centrust Bank and you can also read more in the Small Business publication, Insider 94.

