Thin-Out Your To-Do List!

Do you ever wish you could eliminate items off your to-do list or limit your work hours? To help, you can go from a subtract or add to a subtract and add mindset. In SUBTRACT: The Untapped Science of Less, Author Leidy Klotz shows how we systematically overlook the concept when trying to improve elements of life, work and the world. Leidy joins us today to discuss applying these lessons to the virtual and physical workplace.

You can purchase SUBTRACT: The Untapped Science of Less wherever books are sold! For more information about Leidy, visit leidyklotz.com.