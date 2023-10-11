These Pets Need Our Help!

The Elmbrook Humane Society is a volunteer-based organization whose mission is to care for animals in need in order to find them loving homes. John Lersch, director of marketing and Beth Blackwood, director of animal operations are here today to talk about volunteer opportunities, upcoming events and their newly renovated space! They have almost completed their renovation, but volunteers are still needed since the organization has grown significantly since expanding their training and education programs. The Elmbrook Humane Society has now flipped the adoption floor to create a large, enclosed cat room with socializing spaces, individual suites for dogs instead of kennels, larger education rooms, a lobby that is more welcoming for the community and more space to accommodate their growing team. The Elmbrook Humane Society still needs more volunteers and donations to help these pets find their loving, forever homes! To learn about volunteering, donation opportunities and upcoming events, visit ebhs.org.

