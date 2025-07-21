These Pets Don’t Pay Rent! Find Your Next Roommate

Kate Hartlund from the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC), joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss how you can support the organization or bring a furry friend into your home.

MADACC is first and foremost a public safety organization. We currently rescue and assure safe, temporary shelter, basic veterinary and humane care for over 13,000 stray, unwanted, abandoned, mistreated, and injured animals each year. MADACC also has a full adoption program for dogs, cats, and small animals that utilizes traditional adoption procedures or pre-selection. MADACC is also looking for volunteers to help with the adoption process.

MADACC is running a promotion from July 16 - August 31, 2025. Adoption fees for dogs 6 months and older who are "Ready to Go" are $75, and 2 kittens for $150 ($125 for one).

"Ready to Go" animals included in the promotion are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. A $12 license fee applies for Milwaukee County residents. Pre-selected animals are not included in the promotion.

You can visit the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC), 3839 W. Burnham St, West Milwaukee, WI 53215, during adoption hours: M-F 11-6 and Sat/Sun 11-4 to adopt your new roommate, no appointment necessary!

For more information about the services it provides or to fill out a volunteer application, visit MADACC

