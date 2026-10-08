These Merle Norman Products Will Have Your Skin Glowing

With the cold and dryer weather coming up, its important that our skin is prepared. Merle Norman has the products that will help you stay glowing all season long. Vicki Bressler joins us to demo her exfoliating line of skincare and who they are best fit for.

Exfoliation remove dead skin cells while also deep cleaning the skin. The result is brighter and healthier looking skin that will also feel softer and smoother. Exfoliating can also help your other skincare products like serums and moisturizers work into the skin better.

To find these products, visit Merle Norman Cosmetics website.