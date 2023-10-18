These Kittens Need Homes - The Pet Project

Almost Home Cat Rescue MKE's passion is to be a safe haven for all cats in their care until their forever home is found. They are a resource for the community, for its cats, and the people who love them. Mel Kleverova Zilliox, animal welfare officer and Jill Otto, secretary at the rescue join us to tell us all about the goals and missions for the rescue. They are Milwaukee’s only free-roam/ cage free shelter! Once kitties are medically cleared and emotionally ready, they are brought to their space at 925 E Ogden Ave., in downtown Milwaukee. They are currently looking for donations and loving families and homes to adopt or foster special needs kittens.

Please donate to support their efforts to help kitties while also supporting the community. Each donation makes a difference in saving lives - whether it goes to general wellness care, performing advanced specialist procedures, or supporting a family through a tough time. They are proud to be a truly different kind of rescue organization in Milwaukee!

Website for donations: https://donorbox.org/monthly-donors-25-2

For more information visit Almost Home Cat Rescue MKE (almosthomemke.com).

